Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

SAINT PAUL - The Flames begin the new year with a tilt against the Wild tonight.
The outing is the first of a four-game Stateside road swing that includes stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and Chicago.
Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson
Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom