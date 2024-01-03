Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

SAINT PAUL - The Flames begin the new year with a tilt against the Wild tonight.

The outing is the first of a four-game Stateside road swing that includes stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom