Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Minnesota

Blasty Projected Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action tonight, hosting the Minnesota Wild for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

News Feed

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive
Flames Ready To Perform In Front Of New-Look Goalie Tandem

'A Lot Of Trust'
Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'

Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'
Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled

Markstrom Out Week-To-Week; Wolf Recalled
5 Things - Flames vs. Wild 05.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Wild
Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'

Say What - 'Hard To Play Against'
Future Watch Update - 04.12.23

Future Watch Update - 04.12.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop A Close One

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop A Close One
Say What - 'Lost The Battle'

Say What - 'Lost The Battle'
Flames Edged 4-3 By Canucks

Oh, So Close
Pysyk Pumped To Join Flames Organization

'We're Absolutely Pumped'
Gilbert Looking To 'Step Up' And Take Advantage On Flames Blueline

'We've Built That Trust'
Flames Face Ex-Teammate Zadorov, Canucks Tonight

'One Of Those Weird Situations'
Say What - 'We've Got To Focus On Us'

Say What - 'We've Got To Focus On Us'
Flames Sign Defenceman Mark Pysyk

Flames Sign Defenceman Mark Pysyk
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 02.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 02.12.23
Flames Set To Host Indigenous Celebration

Flames Set To Host Indigenous Celebration
5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks 02.12.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks