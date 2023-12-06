Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

The Flames are back in action tonight, hosting the Minnesota Wild for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar