Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Wild - 05.12.23

The Flames are back in action tonight, hosting the Minnesota Wild for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar