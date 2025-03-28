Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Dallas

CF-ProjectedLineup-Blasty-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look for their fifth straight win, taking on the Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf

