Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

The Flames look for their fifth straight win, taking on the Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf