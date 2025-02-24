Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

The Flames return from the Four Nations Face-Off break, taking on the Sharks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 6 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and and pairings used warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil
Defence
Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Goaltender
Dustin Wolf