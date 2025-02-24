Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

The Flames return from the Four Nations Face-Off break, taking on the Sharks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an 6 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and and pairings used warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Martin Pospisil

Defence

Ilya Solovyov - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf