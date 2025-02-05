Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome for three tilts before the Four Nations break, starting tonight against the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf