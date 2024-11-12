Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Lines and pairings for Monday's tilt against Los Angeles

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return for a quick stop at home, hosting the Los Angeles Kings at 6:30 p.m. MT (Amazon Prime).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Andrei Kuzmneko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

