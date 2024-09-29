Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks

The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Saturday night showdown against the Canucks.
Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT with the action available on Sportsnet.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha
Jakob Pelletier - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Martin Frk
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
Artem Grushnikov - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Dan Vladar
Devin Cooley