Projected Lineup - Flames at Canucks

Projected lines and pairings for tonight's contest at the 'Dome

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames return home to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Saturday night showdown against the Canucks.

Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT with the action available on Sportsnet.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha

Jakob Pelletier - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Martin Frk

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Artem Grushnikov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dan Vladar

Devin Cooley

