Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening, celebrating Nazem Kadri's 1,000th NHL game as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames are back in action on Friday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. MT.