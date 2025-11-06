Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blue Jackets

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening, celebrating Nazem Kadri's 1,000th NHL game as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used in warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames are back in action on Friday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.