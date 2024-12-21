Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Flames host the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 2 p.m. MT matinee (Sportsnet One).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, this afternoon's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf