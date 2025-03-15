Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

The Flames look to extend their point streak to six games, hosting the Avalanche for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Sportsnet/Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf