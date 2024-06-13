NextGen Series Kicks Off With Wranglers Jersey Design

The Calgary Wranglers and Calgary Flames are proud to announce they will once again host a NextGen Series for the 2024-25 AHL and NHL seasons. The series will include two Flames and two Wranglers games with experiences inspired by the energy of young Flames and Wranglers fans and highlighting the affiliation between the two clubs.

“We’re excited to build on our inaugural NextGen Series from this past season and develop game day activities and giveaways inspired by the enthusiasm, creativity, and spirit of our young fans,” said Calgary Wranglers Vice President Mike Moore. “With the Flames and Wranglers together in Calgary, we’re able to showcase the development of the next generation of Flames players and prospects and will continue to incorporate that excitement into our NextGen Series.”

To kick off the activities of the 2024-25 NextGen Series, the Calgary Wranglers are hosting a youth focused jersey design contest. One talented young artist and hockey fan will have their design developed into a game worn jersey used by the Wranglers during the 2024-25 season (game date to be determined).

Fans aged 14 and under can submit their designs at calgarywranglers.com/kidsjerseycontest, by 5:00 p.m. on July 31, 2024, for a chance to see their art come to life during an AHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Visit the website for terms and conditions of the Calgary Wranglers NextGen Jersey Design Contest.

The Wranglers and Flames will be providing unique game day experiences for each of the series’ four games that will include giveaways and exciting activities throughout the games. Additionally, based on popularity, young fans will be excited with the “2nd collectable NextGen poster series” featuring Flames top prospects who have graduated to the NHL club.

The dates and remaining details of the four NextGen Series games will be announced following the release of the Wranglers and Flames respective 2024-25 regular season schedules.