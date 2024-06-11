Flames Name Brad Larsen Assistant Coach

The Flames announced today that Brad Larsen has been named assistant coach.

“Brad is a great addition to our coaching staff, adding valuable recent experience as an NHL head coach as well as a long-time player,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “He is a good communicator with a tremendous work ethic and provides a wealth of knowledge having worked in every situation as a coach over the course of his career. We look forward to Brad’s contributions to our team’s success.”

Larsen joins the Flames coaching staff following nine seasons behind the bench with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the most recent two as head coach in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. He would spend the prior seven seasons as an assistant coach before being named bench boss in June 2021.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Flames organization and appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside Ryan Huska and his staff,” said Larsen. “I’ve had so much respect for this organization for a long time, its history and solid reputation around the league. As well, I have a great affinity for the city and its beautiful setting near the Rocky Mountains. I can’t wait to get started.”

The British Columbia native began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Springfield Falcons in the American Hockey League during the 2010-11 season. After two seasons as an assistant coach, Larsen was named head coach of the Falcons ahead of the 2012-13 campaign, helping guide the club to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in 10 seasons, winning the Northeast Division. Larsen would lead the Falcons to a Division title again the following season, earning a promotion to the Blue Jackets as an assistant coach for the 2014-15 season.

As a player, Larsen was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 1997 NHL Draft and embarked on a 12-year professional career, posting 48 points in 294 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Atlanta Thrashers. A product of the Western Hockey League, Larsen spent four seasons with Swift Current Broncos, tallying 105 goals and 144 assists for 249 points through a 238-game junior career. He also won back-to-back gold medals with Canada at the 1996 and 1997 World Junior Championships.

The Flames coaching staff is now complete for the 2024-25 season with Ryan Huska at the helm, Dan Lambert, Brad Larsen and Cail MacLean as assistant coaches, goalie coach Jason LaBarbera, video coach Jamie Pringle and video coordinator Andrew Doty.