2024 NHL Draft Class - Carson Wetsch

Moments like this only come once in a lifetime.

The NHL Draft.

For Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch, everything has been leading up to this moment and with the draft just a few weeks away, the dream is close to becoming a reality.

“The process has been crazy,” he said. “My first time talking to a team, they were sitting in front of me I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m talking to an NHL scout, this is a dream come true.’

“It was a pretty surreal moment for me and now getting to sit across from GMs, sitting across from Steve Yzerman, will be unreal. He had an amazing career and I’ve always been a fan of his game. Meeting with him and all the GMs just makes this experience that much more special.”

The 18-year-old is coming off career season in his second campaign in the ‘Dub, posting 25 goals and 25 assists, good for fourth in team scoring.

Outside of the production, the winger started to come into his own playing a more physical style, while being a player that plays with a ton of energy with each shift.