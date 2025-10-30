Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

Calgary's projected line and pairings in Ottawa

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames close out their October schedule with a date against the Senators. Puck drop set for 5 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West has the TV broadcast, with the radio call available on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

As per the line combinations used in warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

