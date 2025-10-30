Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators

The Flames close out their October schedule with a date against the Senators. Puck drop set for 5 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West has the TV broadcast, with the radio call available on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
As per the line combinations used in warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley