Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

NEW YORK — The Flames hit the ice at Madison Square Garden to face the Blueshirts tonight (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov
Goaltender
Dan Vladar - starter
Dustin Wolf