Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

NEW YORK — The Flames hit the ice at Madison Square Garden to face the Blueshirts tonight (5 p.m. MT / Sportsnet West).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltender

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf