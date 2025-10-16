Projected Lineup - Flames @ Mammoth

The Flames are back in action this evening, taking on the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City (Sportsnet 360).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's Flames projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley
The Flames conclude their two-game swing Saturday evening in Las Vegas versus the Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN/CBC). The team is back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, Oct. 20 when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.