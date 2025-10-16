Projected Lineup - Flames @ Mammoth

Wednesday's lines and pairings in Utah

ProjectedLineupOct15Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action this evening, taking on the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City (Sportsnet 360).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's Flames projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

The Flames conclude their two-game swing Saturday evening in Las Vegas versus the Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN/CBC). The team is back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, Oct. 20 when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

