Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

As per the lines and pairings used at this morning's skate, Calgary's projected lineup vs. the Jets as is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

DEFENCE

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Jonathan Aspirot

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Tonight's game in Winnipeg starts at 6:00 p.m. MT and CalgaryFlames.com will be streaming the preseason tilt. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the game will only be available to Canadian viewers.