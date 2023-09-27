Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

As per the lines and pairings used at this morning's skate, Calgary's projected lineup vs. the Jets as is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

DEFENCE

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Jonathan Aspirot

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Tonight's game in Winnipeg starts at 6:00 p.m. MT and CalgaryFlames.com will be streaming the preseason tilt. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the game will only be available to Canadian viewers.