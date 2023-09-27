Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

As per the lines and pairings used at this morning's skate, Calgary's projected lineup vs. the Jets as is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr
Sam Honzek - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona
DEFENCE
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle - Jonathan Aspirot
Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Oscar Dansk
Tonight's game in Winnipeg starts at 6:00 p.m. MT and CalgaryFlames.com will be streaming the preseason tilt. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the game will only be available to Canadian viewers.