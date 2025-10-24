Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

Calgary's projected lines and pairings in Winnipeg

1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are in Winnipeg this evening, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet Flames).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday when they host the New York Rangers at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

