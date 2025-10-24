Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

The Flames are in Winnipeg this evening, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet Flames).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames are back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday when they host the New York Rangers at 6:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.