Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

ANAHEIM - The Flames wrap up a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the Ducks at 8 p.m. MT (TV: Sportsnet One; Radio: Sportsnet 960 THE FAN).

Based on the lines and D pairs used during the pregame warmup, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf