Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

The Flames close out their all-Canadian road swing this evening when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 5:00 p.m MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

The Flames are back in action on Thursday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available here.