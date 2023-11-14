News Feed

Say What - 'This Is A Big Game For Us'

Mike Vernon Inducted Into Hockey Hall Of Fame

Markstrom Returns To Flames Crease

Say What - 'We Feel Like We've Played Well'

5 Things - Flames @ Canadiens 14.11.23

Practice Notebook - 13.11.23

Future Watch Update - 13.11.23

Say What - 'I Believe I Can Play At This Level'

Wolf Stands Tall But Flames Drop 4-1 Decision

Say What - 'We're All Excited For Wolfie'

Wolf Gets The Nod In Net Tonight Against Senators

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Senators 11.11.23

Vernon's Confidence, Athleticism, Earned Him Spot in Hall of Fame

Say What - 'We Found A Way To Get A Point'

Never. Give. Up.

Say What - 'You Want To Start Off With A Big Win'

'400's A Great Milestone'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Montreal

The Flames close out their all-Canadian road swing this evening when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 5:00 p.m MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

The Flames are back in action on Thursday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available here.