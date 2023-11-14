Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canadiens

The Flames close out their all-Canadian road swing this evening when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 5:00 p.m MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom
The Flames are back in action on Thursday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets are available here.