Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS - The Flames hit the ice for a matinee tilt against the Blue Jackets today.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames head to Pittsburgh to face the Pens Saturday at 5 p.m. MT to finish off this four-game trip.