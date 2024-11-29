Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS - The Flames hit the ice for a matinee tilt against the Blue Jackets today.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames head to Pittsburgh to face the Pens Saturday at 5 p.m. MT to finish off this four-game trip.