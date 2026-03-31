Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

The Flames kick off a six-game road swing tonight in Denver to take on the Avalanche for 6:30 p.m. MT puck drop (Amazon Prime).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Brennan Othmann - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf