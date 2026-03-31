Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Denver

projected web mar 30
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a six-game road swing tonight in Denver to take on the Avalanche for 6:30 p.m. MT puck drop (Amazon Prime).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Brennan Othmann - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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