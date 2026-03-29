What a way to close out the homestand!

The Flames offence poured it on, Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato each had three-point nights, and Calgary finished its six-game run on Scotiabank Saddledome ice with a 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Coronato and Frost each had a marker, while Joel Farabee, Ryan Strome, Olli Määttä, Zayne Parekh and Adam Klapka also lit the lamp.

Parekh's goal - a powerplay beauty - helped him secure his first career NHL multi-point game, while at the other end of the rink, Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots to earn the victory in goal.