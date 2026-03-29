Seven Up!

Flames end homestand with 7-3 triumph over Canucks

260328_CGYvsVAN
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

What a way to close out the homestand!

The Flames offence poured it on, Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato each had three-point nights, and Calgary finished its six-game run on Scotiabank Saddledome ice with a 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Coronato and Frost each had a marker, while Joel Farabee, Ryan Strome, Olli Määttä, Zayne Parekh and Adam Klapka also lit the lamp.

Parekh's goal - a powerplay beauty - helped him secure his first career NHL multi-point game, while at the other end of the rink, Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots to earn the victory in goal.

See all the action and goal from Saturday night's 7-3 victory

It took three minutes and four seconds for the Flames to open the scoring. Just after the conclusion of a Vancouver penalty, Parekh snapped a puck on goal from the point, the rebound squirted to the left circle for Coronato to pounce, and the winger fired a snapshot past starter Nikita Tolopilo for his 17th tally of the campaign.

Coronato opens the scoring against the Canucks

Less than two minutes later, Farabee made it 2-0 for the locals, deflecting a Zach Whitecloud shot home after the defender quickly put it to the net from the right point.

Farabee notches his 17th of the season

Liam Ohgren got one back for the visitors before the period was through, but the one-goal lead was quickly extended once the middle frame got underway.

Strome tipped a Määttä point shot 1:32 into the second to make it 3-1, then Määttä got the last touch to a Strome rebound while battling at the front of the net with defenceman Filip Hronek.

Goals keep a-comin' at the Scotiabank Saddledome

The fourth Calgary goal ended Tolopilo’s night, with Kevin Lankinen assuming the Vancouver goaltending duties from then on, but he surrendered a goal on the first shot he faced when Frost raced down the right wing after claiming a silky saucer pass from Coronato and put a backhand shot through the netminder's legs.

Frost scores Flames third goal in 3:15 span of second period

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver on a powerplay before the busy middle stanza was through, but his goal was cancelled out by the prettiest tally of the night by either side. On a Flames powerplay, Coronato sent a waist-high saucer pass across the blue-line onto Parekh’s tape, allowing the rookie defenceman to snap a puck top-shelf on Lankinen, the puck rifling out of the net as quickly as it entered the six-by-four.

Parekh gets second of season with a lovely wrister top shelf

Nils Hoglander added a third for Vancouver with 7:40 to play, but Klapka saved the extra point for the final ten seconds of the game. The big winger accepted a pass from linemate Brennan Othmann before striding in on goal and roofing the puck over Lankinen's left shoulder to round out the scoring.

Hunter Brzustewicz had two helpers on the night, and like Parekh, recorded his first career multi-point contest in the NHL.

In addition to his goal and two assists, Frost won 16 of his 21 face-off attempts.

Klapka rounds out scoring with last-minute tally

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Brennan Othmann - Tyson Gross- Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"I think as a group, it was a great homestand"

"Lotta fun on the ice, guys are making plays"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, VAN 34

Powerplay: CGY 2-3, VAN 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 54.1%, VAN 45.9%

Hits: CGY 18, VAN 32

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, VAN 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, VAN 23

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, VAN 13

Up Next:

The Flames head out on their longest road trip of the season, a six-game journey through the Western Conference that begins with a visit to Colorado Monday at 6:30 p.m. MT.

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