5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

1. Saturday Night's Alright

All of a sudden, the Flames have just one Saturday home game left on the regular season calendar.

And what better way to spend the final weekend of March than with a showdown against a bitter, B.C. rival as we celebrate South Asian night GET TICKETS

Calgary and Vancouver haven't faced each other for over four months - heck, the Canucks haven't been to the Scotiabank Saddledome since the pre-season - but that all changes on the Hockey Night in Canada stage as the Flames close out their season-long six-game homestand.

There's been a lot to like over the past two weeks beneath the Saddle. Exciting games, emergent young players, and a plucky group effort that has seen the Flames claim nine of the 10 points available to them in their previous five outings.

But after Thursday's 3-2 overtime setback to the Ducks, Head Coach Ryan Huska spoke to the importance of simplicity as his group looks to close out this run of home dates on a positive note.

"I think there were certain times where we over-passed the puck," the bench boss commented post-game Thursday. "We’re a team that has to put pucks to the net, and then find a way to then generate off of a rebound at times.

"You’re all for creativity and skill, but at some point, someone’s gotta shoot it in the net. You can’t pass it in there."

The homestand has brought balance, too. Calgary has scored 13 goals over these last five games, with 11 different players lighting the lamp.

More encouraging, too, the fact both forward Connor Zary and defenceman Yan Kuznetsov skated Friday with a small group of players, suggesting that if neither are available for selection Saturday, they could each be options when the Flames start a season-long six-game road trip Monday in Denver.

And with that two-week trip looming, there's no doubt this group would love nothing more than to head South feeling good, and continuing to play well.