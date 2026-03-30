Flames Sign Jonathan Castagna

The Flames announced today the signing of forward Jonathan Castagna to a three-year entry-level contract.

Castagna, a native of Toronto, ON, completed his third season with Cornell University appearing in 34 contests, leading the Big Red in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points along with 31 penalty minutes. He was a unanimous First-Team All-Ivy after recording 11 points in Ivy League play and tied for third in league scoring. The 20-year-old also earned a spot on the All-ECAC First Team and was named the ECAC’s Best Defensive Forward.

In 2023-24, Castagna helped Cornell win the ECAC Championship, was named ECAC Tournament MVP, and earned a spot on both the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. Last season, Cornell repeated as ECAC Champions while he was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team.

Castagna’s three-year entry-level deal begins in the 2026-27 season, he will report to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) on a PTO for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, and is day-to-day with a lower body injury. He was acquired by Calgary from Utah on March 4.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $1,075,000

BORN: Toronto, ON DATE: April 20, 2005

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: ARI – 3rd round (70th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft