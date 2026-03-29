Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames six-game hometand comes to a close tonight with a divisonal battle against the Canucks at 8 p.m. MT (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Brennan Othmann - Tyson Gross- Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf