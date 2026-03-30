5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. Rocky Mountain Way

The trip so nice, it stops in Denver twice!

The Flames jetted to the Mile High City Sunday afternoon to begin this season-long, six-game road trip that will take Calgary all over the Western Conference over the next 14 days.

Air Flames will call at Denver, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Dallas, Denver (again) and Seattle as the team winds down its regular-season road schedule, beginning with an Amazon Prime affair against the Avalanche Monday night.

Calgary comes to Colorado with plenty of momentum, too. That six-game homestand concluded with a 7-3 exclamation mark Saturday against the Canucks and overall, the Flames netted 11 of a 12 possible points over their last week and a half on home ice.

"This stretch of six games, we played fairly consistent, the brand that you have to play," Head Coach Ryan Huska said Saturday evening. "Yes, we gave up some chances, both goaltenders were good while we were here.

"Powerplay scored us a few goals, some key ones at times. And I thought we had contributions from all four lines at various times, and that’s an important thing for our team."

Now, the key for Calgary is to replicate that success on the road, which Huska admitted Saturday has been a challenge for his group. And against the League leaders, that 'Next Game Up' mentality Huska and his leadership group have instilled will come in handy.

"The focus, like it has been basically since the Trade Deadline, is what’s in front of us. So the next one’s Colorado," Huska explained. "If we can take some of what we did at home, here, onto the road, which hasn’t been easy for us this year, you give yourself a chance to win hockey games, and that’s what it’s all about.

"I’d like to see our team play the same way (as at home). As a group, we’re going to get challenged in Colorado, so it’s going to be exciting to see how we respond."