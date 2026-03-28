Brennan Othmann was getting ready to head to the rink in Hartford, when he got the call that he wouldn’t be suiting up for the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate that night.

Instead, he’d been dealt West, to Calgary.

A fresh start. A new city. And an opportunity this evening to show Flames brass what he’s all about.

“I actually was getting my suit on for the game (on Trade Deadline day), because I didn't get a call up until that point,” Othmann explained Saturday morning. “I texted one of my buddies, I was heading down to the car with getting a ride, and I said, “Hey, I just got traded to the Flames, so I'm not gonna be coming to the game tonight.’”

Just over three weeks later, Othmann is set to suit up in his first NHL contest with Calgary. Recalled Saturday morning from the AHL’s Wranglers, the 23-year-old will skate on a line with Tyson Gross and Adam Klapka against the Canucks tonight.

Othmann - selected three picks after Matt Coronato at No. 16 in the 2021 NHL Draft - is treating tonight, and by extension the rest of the season, like a tryout.

“I mean, it's late in the season, but you know, talking to Ryan (Head Coach Ryan Huska) and the staff, it's just basically a tryout going onto next year and for each game.

“That's kind of what I'm thinking of it, and when you're not solidified as an NHL player yet, every day is kind of like a tryout, so you want to perform at your best.”