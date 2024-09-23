Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

Projected lines and pairings for the Flames' pre-season opener

dustin wolf
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames open their eight-game pre-season schedule Sunday evening with a visit to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk

Sam Honzek - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Matvei Gridin

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Artem Grushnikov - Zayne Parekh

Jeremie Poirier - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Connor Murphy

News Feed

'Be Trustworthy'

Finnish? He’s Just Getting Started

Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!

Play Alberta, CSEC extend sports betting partnership 

'Opportunity Ahead Of Me'

Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24

Flames Re-Sign Ilya Solovyov

Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt

'Reach The Ceiling'

Flames Name Stajan As Skill Consultant

Listen Up!

Flames Open 2024 Training Camp

Flames Announce Theme Nights Schedule