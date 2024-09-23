Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

The Flames open their eight-game pre-season schedule Sunday evening with a visit to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.

Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk

Sam Honzek - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Matvei Gridin

DEFENCE

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Artem Grushnikov - Zayne Parekh

Jeremie Poirier - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Connor Murphy