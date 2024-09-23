Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

The Flames open their eight-game pre-season schedule Sunday evening with a visit to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Puck drop is set for 8 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Sportsnet 960 The Fan will carry the radio broadcast.
Based off the lines and pairings used during warmups, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk
Sam Honzek - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka
William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Matvei Gridin
DEFENCE
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
Artem Grushnikov - Zayne Parekh
Jeremie Poirier - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Connor Murphy