Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Jets

On the day Flames head coach Ryan Huska put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, his team got back to basics at practice.

Lots of skating, lots of battling, and a commitment to work ahead of a Friday night preseason tilt with the Jets that serves as one last chance to get up to speed before the regular season begins next Wednesday in Edmonton.

For Huska, the message was simple. Wednesday's loss to the Canucks did not cut the mustard.

But the focus has to be on moving forward, and sticking to a standard that netted the club 41 wins a season ago.

"The players have to know that what we put on the ice (Wednesday) night isn’t the way we expect your team to play," he said Thursday. "So we make that clear of them, and we practice that way. I believe in a standard that things have to be done a certain way, our team has done a really good job of creating a standard that they believe in, and is powerful for us and it allows us to win games. And that has to be adhered to.

"You're fully in or you're not in at all. You that's what we expect as coaching staff, and our players do as well."

But in extending his stay here, Huska also gets to keep working with a group that he's helped mould both over his past two seasons as head coach, but also in his previous stints as an assistant, and in the AHL.

"I really enjoy the group of people that I get to work with on a daily basis, from our coaching staff to our players, he said. "So honestly, I am quite honoured that I have an opportunity to have some more time here.

"I think that's important for us because I truly believe that we are going in the right direction as a team."

One of the key figures responsible for setting that direction, goaltender Dustin Wolf, who will get the start in goal Friday.

And Wolf, who hails from Gilroy, Calif., will have a Golden State running mate to start the season, too, after Los Gatos' Devin Cooley won the opening-night backup role over Ivan Prosvetov.

Jonathan Huberdeau, meanwhile, missed practice after a scary collision Wednesday night with Vancouver goaltender Kevin Lankinen, but according to Huska, the veteran winger is day-to-day.