Preseason Preview - Flames @ Canucks

At 25, Martin Pospisil isn't used to being one of 'the old guys.'

But perhaps his summer training with Sam Honzek back home in Slovakia has helped him prepare for that role of mentorship, of leadership, that he's bound to assume this evening at the Abbotsford Centre.

Pospisil is one of a handful of veteran skaters making the trip west to face the Canucks, and he's ready to embrace that role once the puck drops in the Fraser Valley this evening.

"I just help the younger guys and you know, try to play as a leader and lead the team, you know," Pospisil said after a quick morning skate Wednesday at WinSport. "I’ve been with this organization for a couple years, so we just want to win the game and prepare for the season."

And with that preparation comes a ramp-up in pace of play, one that surely will become more apparent next week when camp numbers are further trimmed, but a pick-up in speed that Pospisil has noticed nonetheless, ahead of his second exhibition outing of the fall.

"I think we've had lots of good practices and also, I think it was a very good game (Sunday) in Edmonton," he said. "You know, it's going to be just the second game, but you just try to get better each game and each practice, and just get ready for that first game in October."

A lot's been made too, of the potential for Pospisil to centre a high-energy line this winter.

He's spent time with both Adam Klapka and Ryan Lomberg on his wings in camp, and while neither of those two linemates will accompany him tonight, Pospisil is looking forward to the opportunity to play down the middle of the rink a bit more.

"I like to play centre but for me, it doesn't really matter, but I play if I play left wing, right wing or centre, I just want to help the team to win," he said. "If the coaches see me as a centre, I will play centre, if they see me as a winger, I will play wing.

"I just want to help the team win."