Practice Notebook - 08.11.24

On The Hunt

Forward Dryden Hunt arrived in Buffalo, and skated with the team after being recalled from the AHL late Thursday.

The 28-year-old got into 28 games last season with the Flames, and has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with the Calgary Wranglers, posting 10 points (2G, 8A) in 12 games, helping the squad to a 10-2-0 record, the best in the AHL.

“Just really excited to be back,” he said after Friday’s quick skate. “Obviously, seeing the guys today was nice. They’ve been playing pretty well, it’s been fun to watch.

“Hopefully, it’s a seamless transition and when I get my chance, I’ve got to make the most of it.”

In his time with the Flames last season, Hunt played just about every forward position, on just about every forward line.

That includes down the middle, meaning head coach Ryan Huska has another option at centre should the need arise.

Huska pointed to Hunt’s experience, but also familiarity with the system, when asked about the recall Friday.

“I think it helps,” he said. “The other thing that I think helps is, no matter who we recall in certain situations, they play the same way with the Wranglers as they would with us. So I think there’s familiarity for all the players in what we’re looking for out of them.

“Whether it’s Dryden in this situation, we know if he gets an opportunity to play, he’s going to do some great things for us.”