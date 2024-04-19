The man certainly added plenty of … Po(s)p.

Often, the numbers don’t lie – and when it comes to the infusion of Martin Pospisil and the spunky, scrappy, and at-times edgy game he supplied nightly, the results most definitely speak for themselves.

“He was awesome this year,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska, offering the type of praise you don’t typically hear from a skipper in-season.

But on this of all days, it was richly deserved.

With Pospisil in the lineup this year, the Flames cobbled together a 34-25-4 record – a 94-point pace that would have any team flirting with a playoff spot.

Without him, they were 4-14-1, including a 2-7-1 start to the season that put them firmly behind the eight-ball.

Correlation, causation, and all that.

But when Pospisil was quietly summoned from the farm and made his big-league debut on Nov. 4, one of the feel-good stories of the season began to take flight.

For both the player hungry to author a new chapter – and a team in need of some fervor.

“If you look at our team, there was one guy that I thought changed that 2-7-1 start, had an impact on flipping the script a little bit on our season, that was Marty,” Huska said. “Every night, he was a ‘rat,’ if I can say that. The pace that he plays the game at is what we want to see from more of our players. He is what we want to look like in a lot of ways.

“The part that you love about him, he practices the same way, so our players on the ice in practice know that, ‘If I’m not ready, he’s going to finish his hit on me,’ so he’s just able to carry that over onto the game. For a young guy like that, to understand how he has to play all the time and that he can be a really good NHL player…

“Not just an NHL player.

“This guy can be a really good NHL player.

“He's one of the guys you have to be really happy about this season and how he progressed this year.”

For a fifth-year pro who’d suffered more than his fair share of concussions and other injuries that could’ve permanently derailed his journey, the Pospisil story is one for the books.

He arrived as advertised that balmy night in Seattle – a ‘banger’ that dished out a pair of hits, while quickly endearing himself to his Pacific brethren with plenty of talk around the benches and after the whistle, before chopping a loose puck under the bar for his first-career goal.