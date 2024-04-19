Say What - 'We Can Be Better As A Team'

Ryan Huska on his meetings with players:

"It’s moreso about starting the conversations about what went on, so all that stuff starts today, for what we want to see out of them over the course of the summer, and make sure that they all know that you don’t want to be in this position that we’re sitting here today. We set a goal every year of being a playoff team, and we didn’t get that this year, so that’s the ultimate gauge of a successful season. Everybody has to find a way to do more, and improve over the course of the summer so we’re in a better position next year, and that starts today with the conversations that we have with the players."

On two-way dialogue:

"I feel like they’re more open nowadays than they have in the past, even when I first started coaching, the young guys were very quiet. Everybody’s a part of trying to make a team work, I think the older guys on your team very much feel like they’re a part of helping it move forward, so they have ideas and suggestions along the way, and it’s our job as a coaching staff to make sure that we listen to them, because they’re the ones that have to go on the ice and apply the plan. So you work together, and I do feel like nowadays, the players are much more open to voicing concerns, giving you the opinion on the way things were, and areas that we can be better as a team."

On what he liked from the 2023-24 season:

"We brought some youth into the mix and we were able to incorporate them in the lineup, that was something that was important for us. The second thing that I was pleased with was our leadership group developed, and started to get stronger as the season went on, and that’s something that we need to continue to work on and develop here, because those are the guys that are going to help push us forward. We had a lot that went on over the course of the year, and I feel like with the leadership group, and the guys willing to persevere and fight through some of the adversity, we were competitive, just about every night. The guys worked, and that’s what I ask out of them, is to make sure that whatever the situation is, you come and work."

On Jonathan Huberdeau's season and future:

"It's hard for a player like Jonathan I think, to really look back at his last two years and think of it as success, because he’s always thought of himself as someone that has to generate all the time; if he doesn’t generate, he has a hard time with it but if he really takes a step back, over the last two years he’s become a better player, overall. I think what we saw from Christmas on was a guy that was committed to both sides of the game, and now he was starting to generate for us a little bit. So it’s finding that balance for him, where he can be a guy that contributes all the time, but recognize that he brings a lot of other things to the table for our team as well. He’s a player that’s no different from a younger player where, over the course of the summer, you want to dig in like you have to earn it every day. The summer for him is just as important as it is for one of our younger players that we’re expecting to take a bigger role next year, that’s what we’re excited about. The only silver lining for not playing meaningful games at this time of year, is the players have more time to get over the bumps and bruises, and they can really get after their training to make sure we’re not in this position again next year."

On Martin Pospisil's rookie season:

"He was awesome this year. If you look at our team, there was one guy that I thought changed that 2-7-1 start, had an impact on flipping the script a little bit on our season, that was Marty. Every night, he was a rat, if I can say that. The pace that he plays the game at is what we want to see from more of our players, like he is what we want to look like in a lot of ways. The part that you love about him, he practices the same way, so our players on the ice in practice know that ‘if I’m not ready, he’s going to finish his hit on me,’ so he’s just able to carry that over onto the game. For a young guy like that, to understand how he has to play all the time and that he can be a really good NHL player, not just an NHL player, this guy can be a really good NHL player, the World Championships gives him another opportunity to play against some really good hockey teams, in meaningful games. He’s a really good player; he’s one of the guys you have to be happy for how he’s progressed this year."