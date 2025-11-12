Phillips Named To U.S. Roster For World Junior A Challenge

Defencemen set for annual tournament held in December

Phillips (1)
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospect Mace'o Phillips is one of the 21 players the USHL has placed on the U.S. Junior Select Team, set to compete at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge.

The annual event is set to be played from Dec. 7-13 in Trois-Rivières, QC. The USA is the reigning champion of the four-team tournament, which also features Canada East, Canada West, and Sweden.

The defenceman has represented his home country on multiple occasions, most recently suiting up for USA Hockey at the U18s in 2024-25.

He was Calgary's third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Wayzata, MN product is playing for the Green Bay Gamblers this season, with one goal, three points, and 45 PIM through his first 10 games of the season.

