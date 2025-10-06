'Exciting To Be Here'

Talk about a solid start for the Class of 2024!
Not one, but two Flames first-rounders from two Junes ago will start their new season on the NHL roster, with that season-opening Battle of Alberta just two days away in Edmonton.
After making - and scoring in - his NHL debut last April, defenceman Zayne Parekh made the squad as did forward Matvei Gridin, who led the team with three preseason goals just months after being named the QMJHL’s Rookie of the Year.
“I'm happy to make the team,” Gridin smiled after the group practiced Monday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “We’ll see how it goes, but yeah, happy for now.”