'Exciting To Be Here'

While Parekh was one of four Flames to take a rookie lap during last season’s finale in Los Angeles, Gridin is hoping for a similar experience come Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The pair will be sporting new sweater numbers, too, each opting to go with their junior digits: Parekh will sport the No. 19, while Gridin has changed from No. 51 to 92.

An exciting time, no doubt, as the duo take the next steps in their respective pro careers.

But for head coach Ryan Huska, the fact that both are still here is a testament to how well they showcased themselves over the past weeks of training camp.

“I think both - at different times - had good camps for us, Matvei was consistent all the way through,” Huska explained Monday. “He’s got a special skill-set, and we’ve talked about his frame; even as a 19-year-old, he’s a bigger, heavier guy and we feel like he can handle it.

“Zayne, much the same, earlier in the camp towards the middle of it, kept getting better and better, saw the two teams that we played last, there was a bit of a step back, but for a defenceman when you’re learning, that’s normal.

“We’re excited about both of these young guys, and we’re looking forward to having them around.”