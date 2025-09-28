Parekh, Gridin Score Against Jets

Youngsters Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin scored Saturday night in Winnipeg, but the Flames fell 4-2 to the Jets.

Devin Cooley manned the pipes for Calgary, making 25 stops in the Flames fifth preseason tilt.

Former Flame Walker Duehr got the Jets on the board 5:12 in, hurling a puck towards the net off a rush that went off a body out front and past Cooley.

Ryan Lomberg was a standout in the first period for Calgary, nearly springing Martin Pospisil on a breakaway and then following up by getting the puck and firing a shot on Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie.

He later had an aggressive forecheck that set up a shot by Adam Klapka that beat Comrie but clanged off the iron.

Nikita Chibrikov made it 2-0 when he one-timed a pass from one knee in the slot at 12:02.

Parekh would get Calgary on the board on a powerplay at 13:16 when he fired home a point shot, Klakka parking his big body right in front of Comrie with a great screen.