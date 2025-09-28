Parekh, Gridin Score Against Jets

Flames fall 4-2 in Winnipeg Saturday night

By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Youngsters Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin scored Saturday night in Winnipeg, but the Flames fell 4-2 to the Jets.

Devin Cooley manned the pipes for Calgary, making 25 stops in the Flames fifth preseason tilt.

Former Flame Walker Duehr got the Jets on the board 5:12 in, hurling a puck towards the net off a rush that went off a body out front and past Cooley.

Ryan Lomberg was a standout in the first period for Calgary, nearly springing Martin Pospisil on a breakaway and then following up by getting the puck and firing a shot on Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie.

He later had an aggressive forecheck that set up a shot by Adam Klapka that beat Comrie but clanged off the iron.

Nikita Chibrikov made it 2-0 when he one-timed a pass from one knee in the slot at 12:02.

Parekh would get Calgary on the board on a powerplay at 13:16 when he fired home a point shot, Klakka parking his big body right in front of Comrie with a great screen.

Flames rookie gets Flames on the board in Winnipeg

Parker Ford would restore the two-goal lead for the Jets with 2:23 left, deflecting one in as he went hard to the net off a rush.

Cooley made 10 saves in the second, including a big one on Jets newcomer and hometown boy Jonathan Toews when he came across his net to get a pad on his attempt.

Klapka was stopped on a 3-on-1 and later set up Rory Kerins for a nice look, but Comrie turned aside all 10 shots he faced in the middle stanza.

The Jets would increase their lead when Neal Pionk scored on the powerplay at 11:14 to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Gridin scored a gem just over five minutes the third, gathering the rebound of a Brayden Pachal shot and scoring from his knees.

Girdin gathers up a rebound and put it home in third period

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil

Matvei Gridin - Clark Bishop - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh

Artem Grushnikov - Joel Hanley

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Ivan Prosvetov

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, WPG 24

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, WPG 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 39.6%, WPG 60.4%

Hits: CGY 21, WPG 13

Blocked shots: CGY 9, WPG 13

Up Next:

The Flames continue the preseason with a tilt in Seattle on Monday, with the next home action on Oct. 1, when they host the Canucks at 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS

