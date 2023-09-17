Overtime Thriller

That’s more like it

The Flames’ prospects edged out an overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers’ youngsters on Saturday night,with a thrilling 4-3 decision at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

Ilya Nikolaev notched a pair of goals in the game, Matt Coronato tallied his first goal of the tournament, and Adam Klapka picked up the overtime winner.

Connor Murphy got the nod between the pipes for Calgary, and looked solid, making 21 saves to pick up the win.

The Flames certainly had some pep in their step to start the game.

Although they didn’t convert on an early powerplay, they began to generate momentum that would eventually lead to the opening goal.

As the Oilers were exiting their zone, Nikolaev turned the puck over at the blue-line, skated into the top of the circle and ripped a shot blocker-side over the shoulder of Oilers’ netminder Zachary Bowen.