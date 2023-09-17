News Feed

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers
Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Oilers

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Oilers
Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames Celebrity Golf Charity Classic Raises $327,000

Flames Golf Classic Raises $327,000
2023 Young Stars Classic Preview

Life's a Peach
Time To Tee It Up

Time To Tee It Up
‘We want everybody to be aggressive’

‘We want everybody to be aggressive’
Jersey Number Updates

Jersey Number Updates
Download the Young Stars Media Kit

Download the Young Stars Media Kit
Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp
2023 preseason tickets are on sale now

2023 preseason tickets are on sale now
New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic
Teeing off at the Italian Open

Teeing off at the Italian Open
'I'm excited for it'

'I'm excited for it'
'I've got a lot to prove'

'I've got a lot to prove'
'Wanted to be back in Calgary'

'Wanted to be back in Calgary'
Plenty Left to Prove

Plenty Left to Prove

Overtime Thriller

Klapka scores in extra time for win over Oilers

gamer
By BRYAN WILSON
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

That’s more like it

The Flames’ prospects edged out an overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers’ youngsters on Saturday night,with a thrilling 4-3 decision at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

Ilya Nikolaev notched a pair of goals in the game, Matt Coronato tallied his first goal of the tournament, and Adam Klapka picked up the overtime winner.

Connor Murphy got the nod between the pipes for Calgary, and looked solid, making 21 saves to pick up the win.

The Flames certainly had some pep in their step to start the game.

Although they didn’t convert on an early powerplay, they began to generate momentum that would eventually lead to the opening goal.

As the Oilers were exiting their zone, Nikolaev turned the puck over at the blue-line, skated into the top of the circle and ripped a shot blocker-side over the shoulder of Oilers’ netminder Zachary Bowen.

Ilya Nikolaev opens the scoring against Oilers

However, the Oilers would answer back shortly after on the powerplay, courtesy of Brady Stonehouse, who fired a low shot through traffic and through the wickets of Murphy to even the score.

Physicality and emotion - that’s what makes the Battle of Alberta a must watch event, and the second period was chalk full of both.

While the fans were kept entertained by a steady diet of extracurriculars, the Flames used the uptick in intensity to their advantage, eventually regaining the lead.

At the 12:49 mark of the frame, Mark Duarte sent a saucer pass from behind the net and placed it perfectly on the stick of Nikolaev, who hammered home his second goal of the game to give the Flames the 2-1 lead.

Flames forward pots his second of the night

Shots were even at 16 apiece after 40-minutes.

The Oilers would answer back quickly in the third period, tying the game just 44-seconds in.

An initial point shot from Matvey Petrov redirected off the leg of Carl Berglund in the high slot and slipped past Murphy, and though officials would review the play, checking for a kicking motion, the goal would stand.

Later, the Flames had a powerplay chance at 8:23 and wasted no time converting, as Rory Kerins set up Coronato for a one-time chance, and he blasted home his first goal of the tournament to regain the Flames lead. 3-2.

Matt Coronato scores on the PP

However, the Oilers had their chance, in turn, on the man-advantage and capitalized. At the 12:31 mark, Petrov wired home a shot off the crossbar and into the net, tying the game 3-3.

Overtime would be required to determine a winner.

Calgary went back to the powerplay in the extra frame, after Klapka was hauled down on a partial break towards the net. On the ensuing advantage, the Flames worked the puck around the zone, and as Etienne Morin sent a shot towards the net, Klapka got his stick on the puck and redirected it in to win it for the Flames.

Calgary has an off day on Sunday, before facing the Winnipeg Jets for their final game of the tournament on Monday. Puck drop is 11 am (MST). Stream it live on CalgaryFlames.com.

Adam Klapka deflects home the clincher

Related

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers
For the Win

For the Win
Postgame Klapka - 16.09.23

Postgame Klapka - 16.09.23
Postgame Cull - 16.09.23

Postgame Cull - 16.09.23
Take Another Look

Take Another Look