Winning Hand!

The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 17th Calgary Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament, raising $501,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.

Making it to the top three was Breckh Tilden from CNC Flow Control who finished in third place. Second place went to Mike De Jonge from Marda Loop Brewing and the first-place prize, and poker champion was Julian Drapeau. The last Calgary Flames player was Mikael Backlund who was knocked out by teammate Andrew Mangiapane.

“The Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament continues to be one of the largest fundraisers for the Calgary Flames Foundation and is critically important to the charities and programs supported by the Foundation,” says Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “These funds then turn into registration fees and equipment for young people, nights at the Rotary/Flames House, school programs, donations to more than 100 charities a year and much more. Thank you to everyone who attended and supported, our hosts at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino and an incredible volunteer base and planning committee.”