'Once In A Lifetime'

LAS VEGAS - Don Andrysiak sat and watched morning skate on Saturday in one of the NHL’s newest buildings.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last stop on the Flames Fathers/Mentors trip.

He may have been the only guy in the building that can also claim to have seen some of the league’s oldest.

“In Detroit alone, he's been alive for three stadiums, so he's seen a lot, and back in the Original Six days he was watching those guys, it's probably a lot nicer than it was back then,” joked his grandson, Flames defenceman Jordan Oesterle.

Olympia Stadium. Joe Louis Arena. Little Caesars Arena.

At 87 years young, Andrysiak’s earliest hockey memories were watching some of the legends of the game in a Red Wings uniform.

"I grew up in Detroit in the 50's when they had the great teams, so I followed (Ted) Lindsay, (Sid) Abel and (Gordie) Howe,” Andrysiak said.

"I was kind of taken aback when I asked for his birthdate, (with) how old he is and all the times he's lived through,” Oesterle added.

From those Hall of Famers in the 50’s to watching his own grandson wear that same iconic Red Wings jersey the previous two seasons, Andrysiak has enjoyed almost everything a diehard fan of the game could ever ask for. But even after close to nine decades of life experiences, the last few days have been a first.

A truly treasured one.