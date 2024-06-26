NHL, Fanatics Debut On-Ice Player Uniforms for 2024-25 Season

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” said Fanatics CEO, Michael Rubin. “These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to the show players and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world, but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

Fanatics’ design and development process, in collaboration with the NHL, also included active participation by a number of critical stakeholders, including NHL players, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), and executives and locker room personnel from every NHL Club, thereby resulting in a high-quality jersey engineered for the modern hockey player.

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Fanatics listened to our players and Clubs, and preserved the quality, performance and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes. We have a shared commitment with Fanatics to serving our Players and fans, and we are proud of what Fanatics has delivered to our new uniforms.”

While the jersey’s base construction remains similar to the current jersey standard, new features of the Fanatics Authentic Pro uniform, which is made in Canada with domestic and imported content, include:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. This enhancement was the direct result of feedback from NHL players and equipment managers.

New shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special hologram finish.

Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys.

Fanatics has also introduced a redesigned on-ice player practice jersey, which now features an embroidered lightweight crest.

"From very early in this process, Fanatics has kept their commitment to partnering with the players in the transition to the new on-ice jersey,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “I am very thankful to Michael Rubin and the staff in Fanatics’ hockey department, for taking the time and expense to travel to NHL rinks to get players’ first-hand input on the fit and feel of their most iconic piece of equipment.”

Fanatics has also created an elevated and enhanced retail portfolio of authentic and replica jerseys. For the first time in a decade, fans can now purchase the authentic on-ice jersey, the identical jersey made in Canada and worn by their favorite teams and players every game. Fans will now be able to shop four distinct Fanatics jersey categories – Authentic Pro, Premium (equivalent to the highest level of retail jersey that exists now), Breakaway (the existing Fanatics fan jersey) and a new retail version of the Practice jersey.

While the new Fanatics NHL jerseys will be given to players selected at the 2024 NHL Draft, the retail versions and additional apparel – including a new line of NHL fan gear that is meticulously crafted in Canada – will be available across online and physical retail locations starting in September closer to the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

Additional Executive Quotes

Andrew Low Ah Kee, Fanatics Commerce CEO

“We are honored to be the official uniform partner of the NHL. We take seriously our responsibility to outfit these world-class athletes with the highest quality products and drive innovation in response to their needs. We are also excited that, for the first time in a decade, fans will be able to own the authentic, on-ice jerseys which are made in Canada and worn by their favorite teams and players."

Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Branding Officer and Senior Executive Vice President

“Our firm intention is to maintain our uniforms as the best uniforms in all of sports, and we are in good hands with Fanatics. We’re excited to unveil our new uniforms and showcase Fanatics’ design capabilities when we unveil the uniforms for next season’s marquee events including the Winter Classic, Stadium Series and 4 Nations Face-Off. With Fanatics as both the official outfitter of our on-ice uniforms and the engine behind our e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear, we can serve our players and fans better than ever before.”