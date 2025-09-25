I knew he was one of my own,
So my wolf pack grew by one.
Spoken by Zach Galifianakis, followed through upon by Dustin Wolf.
The Flames goaltender is used to stopping pucks and hearing howls from the C of Red, but over the past few months, Wolf has gotten used to puppy sounds at home, too.
That’s because he’s the proud owner of Moose, a nine month-old chocolate lab. A union that came together through Parachutes for Pets, a charity dedicated to honouring the importance of the human-animal bond.
Wolf and Moose met for the first time this past spring, when Wolf paid a visit to Parachutes for Pets’ Calgary facility, and the rest, as they say, is history.
“I've always wanted a dog,” Wolf explained. “My parents have a dog at home and (Parachutes for Pets) just had this little eight week old chocolate lab, and they're like, ‘you could take him home if you want!’
“I’m like, 'well, maybe I'll take him home for a day and see how it is.’ And I ended up keeping him. But, like, he's been the cutest thing ever. He's such a good boy.
“He's good at listening. Maybe not on the recall so much, but he's incredible off-leash. Like, he never strays far away. If he starts to get ahead of you, he turns back and basically looks to where you are.”