Nazem Kadri Signed Warm-Up Jersey Auction Now Live

Here's your chance to own a piece of Flames history!

On Nov. 5, Nazem Kadri played in his 1000th NHL game, scoring a goal in the 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. As a part of that evening, all Flames players wore Kadri jerseys during warmups, which were signed by Kadri and are now up for auction.

Proceeds will be directed to the CSEC Inclusion Program, which fostesr greater inclusion and access to sport for BIPOC individuals, people with disabilities, women and girls and the LGBTQ2S+ community.

