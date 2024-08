The hockey world is grieving.

And in the Gaudreau household, the heartbreak is unimaginable.

On Saturday, Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared a touching tribute to her late husband with a pair of Instagram posts that gave us all a glimpse into the beautiful life they built together.

"Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours," Meredith wrote. "You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."