'He's Fired Up Again'

From the moment he set foot on the ice Monday morning, Oliver Kylington had a smile on his face.

The Flames defenceman returned to practice at Scotiabank Saddledome, skating with his NHL teammates for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He was smooth, he was speedy, and he drew a few ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from his mates when he picked the corner with a sweet snapshot during a drill midway through the session.

“I can still shoot,” Kylington joked with the media following practice.

His presence marked another step in his return to play - Kylington hasn’t skated in an NHL game since that Battle of Alberta playoff series 19 months ago - he most recently got into two contests with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers as part of a conditioning loan.

Everyone, including head coach Ryan Huska, is taking things one day at a time as Kylington inches closer to a return to NHL action, though the Flames bench boss figures Kylington showed well in his first practice back with the big club.

"The way he looked today, it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat," Huska said in his post-practice availability.

Kylington said the practice felt like a normal day, but admits there was a real sense of anticipation to rejoining his Flames teammates as they prepare for Tuesday's contest against the Blues.

“I knew that this day was about to come, so I was looking forward to it and I just try to really approach it as any other day,” Kylington said. “But it was kind of hard, yesterday I had a moment for myself, and there was one point in time I didn’t think I was going to be here, so it was kind of emotional, but in a good way.

“I was excited to come here today and see everyone, share the ice for everyone and play hockey again.”