Kylington Named Masterton Nominee

Calgary Chapter of the PHWA on Oliver Kylington:

While Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has preferred not to share all the details of his extended absence for mental-health reasons, the 26-year-old revealed as he returned to action in late January that he’d worried he may not be able to resume his promising career. As he told reporters prior to his first NHL game in nearly 20 months: “At one point in time, I didn’t think I was going to be here.” Kylington, who continued to work with Flames’ support staff through his time away from the game, is now once again a fixture on Calgary’s blue-line. His comeback is one of the best feel-good stories of the 2023-24 campaign and he has undoubtedly inspired and provided hope for many hockey fans facing their own mental-health challenges.

The Calgary chapter of the PHWA is pleased to nominate Oliver Kylington for the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

- Calgary Chapter, Professional Hockey Writers Association