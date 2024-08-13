He’s back in Calgary, and feeling in the best shape of his life.

Now, defenceman Yan Kuznetsov is looking forward to showing how his new summer training regimen has him poised to take another step this fall.

Kuznetsov inked a one-year contract with the Flames earlier this week after a 2023-24 campaign that saw him make his NHL debut.

In 63 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers last season, he chipped in offensively with five goals while holding down a top-four spot on the blue line.

This off-season, the 22-year-old Russian swapped the banks of the Bow River for the Jersey Shore, re-connecting with an old training coach from his homeland.

“I went for summer preparation with him a couple times, but it was a while ago, three, four years ago,” Kuznetsov explained. “It was a four-week camp and after those camps I felt like I was in my best shape so I decided to contact him at the end of the last season to see if he could do it in some way, ‘cause before that he was doing his camps in Russia.

“I was just living in his house, we were working most of the time 1-on-1, there were some junior guys, some younger guys, but mostly was individual work.”

The early returns are promising. Kuznetsov went into the summer break with a focus on becoming more in-tune with his body, and unlocking his best self.

“I felt like I could use my body better, I could be more in tune with it, have a stronger upper body, have better balance,” he said, when recalling his mindset this past spring. “It’s not that much about strength and speed, but using your body in the right way, using your muscles in every position possible and not being stiff below the waist and in the upper body.”

The new season will feature a new-look Flames blueline, with opportunity abound for players like Kuznetsov to make their mark when camp opens in September.

But like his summer training, Kuznetsov is staying focused on himself - his strengths, his individual game - instead of over-thinking where the chips might fall when roster decisions are made.

“We definitely can see that there’s more room right now and more opportunity, but I’m not trying to think about this too much,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on my game and my preparation and what I can do better, because at the end of the day that’s what matters and that’s what I can control.”

There’s an air of optimism in Kuznetsov’s voice, a steady self-confidence that mirrors his work in the defensive zone.

That taste of the NHL last season helped him realize the work involved to take the next step, and as he continues to prepare for the new year, Kuznetsov is attacking his work with vigour.

“Comparing to a year ago, I’m coming into this season with a different mindset,” he said. “I’m expecting more from myself, and I know I’ve already done more work in the off-season; I did everything possible and I will continue until the camp starts.

“We’ll see what happens, but I know I’m in my best shape.”