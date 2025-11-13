“I feel like I've been pretty consistent down there,” Kerins explained. “I feel a little bit snake-bitten just in terms of, I feel like I have more goals and stuff, but yeah, I feel good about my game and I'm confident.”

"He's been consistent, that's the one thing that he's gone down there and done," Huska added. “When you look at the players that you expect to lead that team, there's Rory, there’s (Dryden Hunt), players like that, that are the guys you need to show up every night and they do that.

“And when you look for something that we were trying to find on our team, Rory was the guy that kind of fit the hole that we were looking to fill for this situation. So we're looking forward to watching him play tonight.”

With Kadri and Farabee, Huska sees a fit, too, for the young Kerins. The missing piece, even, to unlocking that duo’s potential.

“We're trying to find some consistency on that line with Naz, and Farabee and Naz have a connection together,” the bench boss said. “Now it’s trying to find someone that can play on the other side, and hopefully complement the way those two are playing right now.

“So this gives Rory a great opportunity. He's played well for the Wranglers and I think he's ready and he's deserving of the chance.”

Kerins has produced over his limited NHL time, too, beginning with that two-point night in his NHL debut Jan. 13 at the United Center in Chicago. He’s totalled four helpers from his five NHL games, but this time ‘round, he’s bent on showing more completeness to his game.

To make it more than a passing fad.

“Every year for me is just about improving,” said Kerins. “Whether that's playing a lot of NHL games, or improving stats in the AHL, or being more of a 200-foot player or working on my face-offs - which I feel like I've done a good job of that this year. For me, it's just all about improving, getting better every day and the growth mindset of the game.

“That's where I'm at.”