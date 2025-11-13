'I'm Confident'

Kerins to draw in alongside Kadri, Farabee versus Sharks

By Chris Wahl
He’ll be wearing No. 6, and tonight against the Sharks, Rory Kerins is projected to slot into a top-six role.

The 23-year-old joined Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee at Thursday’s morning skate - mere minutes after being recalled from the AHL’s Wranglers - and tonight, he’ll skate in his sixth National Hockey League game.

“I think ever since last year, you get sent down, this is what you're working for and why you play every day,” Kerins beamed Thursday morning. “It's what I wanted and I'm happy it's here, and I'm ready to go.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska stressed in his media availability Thursday that Kerins has been a consistent contributor on the farm.

And it’s true. Dating back to the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the Caledon, Ont. product has put up nearly a point per game - 75 from 76 appearances. This season, Kerins is tied for fifth among AHL scoring leaders with 14 points (5G, 9A) from his 13 Wranglers outings.

"I’m ready to go"

“I feel like I've been pretty consistent down there,” Kerins explained. “I feel a little bit snake-bitten just in terms of, I feel like I have more goals and stuff, but yeah, I feel good about my game and I'm confident.”

"He's been consistent, that's the one thing that he's gone down there and done," Huska added. “When you look at the players that you expect to lead that team, there's Rory, there’s (Dryden Hunt), players like that, that are the guys you need to show up every night and they do that.

“And when you look for something that we were trying to find on our team, Rory was the guy that kind of fit the hole that we were looking to fill for this situation. So we're looking forward to watching him play tonight.”

With Kadri and Farabee, Huska sees a fit, too, for the young Kerins. The missing piece, even, to unlocking that duo’s potential.

“We're trying to find some consistency on that line with Naz, and Farabee and Naz have a connection together,” the bench boss said. “Now it’s trying to find someone that can play on the other side, and hopefully complement the way those two are playing right now.

“So this gives Rory a great opportunity. He's played well for the Wranglers and I think he's ready and he's deserving of the chance.”

Kerins has produced over his limited NHL time, too, beginning with that two-point night in his NHL debut Jan. 13 at the United Center in Chicago. He’s totalled four helpers from his five NHL games, but this time ‘round, he’s bent on showing more completeness to his game.

To make it more than a passing fad.

“Every year for me is just about improving,” said Kerins. “Whether that's playing a lot of NHL games, or improving stats in the AHL, or being more of a 200-foot player or working on my face-offs - which I feel like I've done a good job of that this year. For me, it's just all about improving, getting better every day and the growth mindset of the game.

“That's where I'm at.”

