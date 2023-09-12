Ahead of training camp, the Flames have announced jersey number updates for three players.

Defenceman Jordan Oesterle, who was signed to a one-year contract on Jul. 2, will wear number 82 while forward Yegor Sharangovich, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Jun. 27, will wear #17.

Forward Jakob Pelletier will be making a number change, wearing #22.

The Flames kick off their 2023 preseason on Sept. 24 when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Preseason tickets are on sale now while regular season single tickets go on sale on Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. MT.