Flames prospect Sam Morton has been named as a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

Receiving a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award – which is given annually to the top player in NCAA Men’s Hockey – was a pleasant surprise for the Lafayette, Col., product.

“It’s definitely an honour,” said Morton. “I owe a thank you to my teammates because they are a big reason my name is on that list.”

Morton played 144 games split between Minnesota State and Union College throughout his collegiate career, recording 47 goals and 89 points in that span. He was named CCHA Player of the Year after he scored a conference-leading 24 goals with Minnesota State, adding 10 assists for 34 points in 37 games this season.

The 24-year-old also ranked first in shots (149), faceoff wins (754) and power play goals (nine) and captained the Mavericks to the semifinals of the Mason Cup.

Morton signed his first NHL contract with the Flames on Jan.18 which will begin in 2024-25, and he is currently playing on an ATO with the Wranglers and recorded his first professional point (1a) in his first game against the Bakersfield Condors on Mar. 19. He's back in action tonight when the Wranglers host the Condors at 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

The top-3 finalists for the Hobey Baker will be announced on Apr. 4, and the winner will be revealed on Apr. 12. The fan vote is now open - click HERE to vote for Morton.